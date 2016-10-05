The Office City Tavern in Akron is closed; circumstances unclear

In case you haven’t heard... The Office City Tavern in Akron’s North Hill has closed.

It is unclear if the restaurant at 778 N. Main St. will reopen.

The owner could not be reached earlier Wednesday (today).

Its sister restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, called just The Office, remains open.

The Akron restaurant was dark Wednesday afternoon. However, tables were set. Liquor bottles sat atop a table in the bar.

Just last year, the bar/bistro temporarily closed for renovations, and reopened as The Office City Tavern.

The revamp was significant, with more booths and new lighting aimed at giving the place a warm, pubby feel.

The new menu featured more lower-cost items, prepared in a kitchen sporting new appliances. A spokesman for the restaurant said last year that the idea was to make the food “more approachable.”

Patrons said last year they were glad to see owner Frank Caetta continuing to invest in the brick building in North Hill.

The changes come after the 2014 death of Stephen Turner, who along with Caetta opened the Akron Office in 2006, giving a boost to the North Hill neighborhood.

The Falls location opened in 2012.

We’ll continue to inquire about the status of the Akron location.

