Looking for a political getaway?

Looking to get away from the presidential election, maybe a place to brush up on northeast Ohio election lore?

Ann Watercutte of TourismOhio has assembled a list of Akron's nearest political getaways, from the First Ladies museum in Canton to presidential homesteads along Lake Erie. If there's anything missing from the list, please let us know by emailing dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com.

Girl power

No matter which candidate you favor, everyone is interested in a glimpse of our presidents’ partners in crime: their wives. The one-of-a-kind First Ladies’ National Historic Site in Canton includes the home of Ida Saxton-McKinley (a key spot on the guided tour) and access to detailed biographical information of all of the First Ladies. (30 minutes from Akron)

Rock n’ Roll the Vote

Showcasing the intersection between music and politics, this one-of-a-kind exhibit at the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will be on display through the end of the year. “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” showcases video, photographs and artifacts – including the guitar John Lennon used to introduce the anti-war anthem, “Give Peace a Chance,” – that explore how rock changes and impacts patriotism. (45 minutes from Akron)

Can’t decide on a candidate?

Check out the quirky Millard Fillmore Presidential Library in Cleveland which – contrary to what its name suggests – is a hole-in-the-wall bar in the city’s up-and-coming Waterloo Arts District. Fillmore isn’t one of the eight commanders in chief who hailed from Ohio, but he was the last president not affiliated with the Republican or Democratic parties. Tip: the Moscow Mule and veggie hot dog get rave reviews. (45 minutes from Akron)

Remember Ohio’s Own

Go on the journey of Garfield’s life with these three sites, all located within a one-hour loop in NE Ohio. An unexpected candidate, and ultimately president, who served just four months in office before his assassination. Visit Garfield’s modest birthplace in Moreland Hills at the James A. Garfield Memorial Cabin, his home and infamous front porch in Mentor at the James A. Garfield National Historic Site and his final resting place at stunning Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland. The Garfield Memorial has his presidential casket on full display. (1 hour from Akron)

Inspiration in the Past

The nation’s first presidential library celebrated its centennial this year. Located in Fremont, Ohio visitors can tour the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center, including his two-story, 31-room home at his Spiegel Grove estate (with the original White House gates!), library, tomb and president’s Brewster carriage. (2 hours from Akron)

Sleep like a president

The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, located just northeast of Cincinnati, is the state’s oldest continually run business – and just happens to have hosted 12 U.S. presidents since opening in 1803. Now many of the spot’s 18 historic suites are named after their famous guests, including the Ulysses S. Grant Room (complete with a custom, three-quarter bed – strong and distinctive like the West Point grad). (3 hours from Akron)