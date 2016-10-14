Who are these other candidates?

By Doug Livingston

Akron Beacon Journal

A reader called Friday afternoon and asked: "who are all these other candidates for [U.S.] president and Senate?"

Given how so many have expressed discontent in the major-party options, the caller went searching for alternatives. Here’s what we put together for him, and you.

There are five candidates for president listed on Ohio’s ballot.

Major party candidates include Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Third Party candidates Jill Stein, of the progressive Green Party, and Libertarian Gary Johnson, a pot-smoking fiscal hawk. Aurora resident Richard Duncan, a perennial candidate and conservative alternative, also is running, for a fourth time.

Here’s some background on Stein and Johnson: http://www.ohio.com/news/ politics/national/third-party- candidates-jill-stein-and- gary-johnson-1.701300