Who are these other candidates?

By Doug Livingston
Akron Beacon Journal
A reader called Friday afternoon and asked: "who are all these other candidates for [U.S.] president and Senate?"
Given how so many have expressed discontent in the major-party options, the caller went searching for alternatives. Here’s what we put together for him, and you.
There are five candidates for president listed on Ohio’s ballot.
Major party candidates include Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Third Party candidates Jill Stein, of the progressive Green Party, and Libertarian Gary Johnson, a pot-smoking fiscal hawk. Aurora resident Richard Duncan, a perennial candidate and conservative alternative, also is running, for a fourth time.
Here’s some background on Stein and Johnson: http://www.ohio.com/news/
Johnson, a former New Mexico govrnor, has yet to campaign in northeast Ohio. Because Republicans challenged Libertarian's access to the ballot in past elections, Johnson will be listed as a non-partisan candidate, though he's won the nomination of the Libertarian Party.
Duncan, a retired postal worker and former tavern owner, also gave an exclusive interview. See what he had to say here: http://www.ohio.com/news/
We’ll get to those in a minute. First, here’s the options for U.S. Senate.
Since late August, Incumbent Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, has maintained a double-digit lead in the polls over Democrat and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. The two sparred Friday in the first of three debates. See debate coverage in Saturday’s Beacon Journal or, if you can’t wait, here: http://www.ohio.com/news/
The Beacon Journal interviewed all three. Click a name to learn about each.
Now, back to those 18 names that count if voters write them in for president. Few have gained any traction.
Six live in Ohio: Cleveland-area Democrat James Bell, eccentric inventor Michael Bickelmeyer, bearded academic Ben Hartnell, mid-Ohio business owner Bruce Jaynes, journalist Joe Schriner and Dayton accountant Josiah Stroh.
Two names have made the political rounds nationally: Laurence J. "Larry" Kotlikoff and Evan McMullin.
FiveThirtyEight shot McMullin briefly into the limelight this week when online news site cooked up a “fascinating”, if unlikely, scenario (http://fivethirtyeight.com/
