Who are these other candidates?

By Doug Livingston Published: October 14, 2016

A reader called Friday afternoon and asked: "who are all these other candidates for [U.S.] president and Senate?"

Given how so many have expressed discontent in the major-party options, the caller went searching for alternatives. Here’s what we put together for him, and you.

There are five candidates for president listed on Ohio’s ballot.

Major party candidates include Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Third Party candidates Jill Stein, of the progressive Green Party, and Libertarian Gary Johnson, a pot-smoking fiscal hawk. Aurora resident Richard Duncan, a perennial candidate and conservative alternative, also is running, for a fourth time.

Here’s some background on Stein and Johnson: http://www.ohio.com/news/politics/national/third-party-candidates-jill-stein-and-gary-johnson-1.701300

And here’s what Stein had to say when she sat down with the Beacon Journal during a recent campaign stop in Cuyahoga Falls: http://www.ohio.com/news/politics/national/to-heal-america-stein-prescribes-legal-pot-renewable-energy-tuition-free-college-and-military-cuts-1.709582

Johnson, a former New Mexico govrnor, has yet to campaign in northeast Ohio. Because Republicans challenged Libertarian's access to the ballot in past elections, Johnson will be listed as a non-partisan candidate, though he's won the nomination of the Libertarian Party.

Duncan, a retired postal worker and former tavern owner, also gave an exclusive interview. See what he had to say here: http://www.ohio.com/news/politics/state/local-man-s-determination-shows-how-hard-it-is-to-run-for-president-1.709407

Another 18 candidates' names will not appear on the presidential ballot. However, they are the only that, if written on a line below the five candidates listed above, would actually be counted.

We’ll get to those in a minute. First, here’s the options for U.S. Senate.

Since late August, Incumbent Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, has maintained a double-digit lead in the polls over Democrat and former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. The two sparred Friday in the first of three debates. See debate coverage in Saturday’s Beacon Journal or, if you can’t wait, here: http://www.ohio.com/news/ohiocentric/gop-s-portman-democrat-strickland-face-off-in-1st-debate-1.719203

Three more candidates will appear on the ballot for U.S. Senate: right-leaning independents Scott Rupert and Thomas Connors  and Joe DeMare of the Green Party.

The Beacon Journal interviewed all three. Click a name to learn about each.

 

Now, back to those 18 names that count if voters write them in for president. Few have gained any traction.

Six live in Ohio: Cleveland-area Democrat James Bell, eccentric inventor Michael Bickelmeyer, bearded academic Ben Hartnell, mid-Ohio business owner Bruce Jaynes, journalist Joe Schriner and Dayton accountant Josiah Stroh.

Two names have made the political rounds nationally: Laurence J. "Larry" Kotlikoff and Evan McMullin.

FiveThirtyEight shot McMullin briefly into the limelight this week when online news site cooked up a “fascinating”, if unlikely, scenario (http://fivethirtyeight.com/features/how-evan-mcmullin-could-win-utah-and-the-presidency/) in which McMullin could win the national election, even thought the ivestment banker and former CIA employee isn’t a certified write-in candidate in several states. Calling him “the third most likely person to be president,” FiveThirtyEight says McMullin must win one state (he’s down only 4 points in Utah). Then Clinton and Trump must tie. The incoming U.S. House of Representatives, which may still be controlled by Republicans, would break the tie.

As fanciful as the scenario sounds, conservatives looking for a small-government, conservative alternative to Trump have considered the Bringham Young-educated, one-time Mormon missionary. McMullin got a boost this week when neo-conservative Erick Erickson, founder of the online publication “The Resurgent”, endorsed the young Republican candidate.

Finally, Kotlikoff has attracted attention for his knowledge in economics and the inner-workings of Social Security, which some financial writers think may run out of money in a generation.

Kotlikoff, a Boston University professor of economics, has asked for no campaign donations. Fiscally hawkish, he espouses socially liberal acceptance on issues of marriage equality, abortion and marijuana.

Read more on McMullin at https://www.evanmcmullin.com/ and Kotlikoff at https://kotlikoff2016.com/.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

