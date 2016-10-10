The Brewers Association is promising to put new checks in place after an embarrassing mistake last weekend led to an Ohio brewer winning — and then later losing — a prestigious brewery award.
Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon in North Olmsted was announced Saturday (Oct. 8) as the winner of the mid-size brewery of the year at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, one of the top honors at the festival.
The Fat Head’s crew, which won five total beer medals at the annual event, headed to the stage, claimed the trophy and spread the good news via social media — only to learn hours later that it shouldn’t have won the award.
Organizers realized that Karl Strauss Brewing Co. of San Diego had misidentified itself when entering the competition and when that error was corrected, Karl Strauss was the actual winner based on points tallied in the blind-tasting competition.
“For the integrity of the competition, we thought it was appropriate to award the correct winner,” Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson said Monday. “It was our mistake in not catching that Karl Strauss was miscategorized in the first place.”
Karl Strauss incorrectly entered as a mid-size brewpub, but it should have been categorized as a mid-size brewery.
“One of the things we’re doing moving forward is implementing several checks to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Watson said. “We’re going to be checking when people enter and we’re going to be checking the winners much more closely the night before.”
Fat Head’s brewmaster Matt Cole went from an incredible high — it’s a dream to be named brewery of the year — to major disappointment.
The brewery posted a photo of a shrugging Family Feud host Steve Harvey on its Facebook page with the caption: “Survey Says I Need That Crown Back.”
Competition rules state that a brewery with multiple facilities, as in a brewpub and a production brewery, is entered as the larger site.
That’s why Fat Head’s Brewery & Saloon, which is a brewpub, was entered as a mid-size brewery. Fat Head’s operates a production brewery in Middleburg Heights — along with a brewpub in Portland, Ore., and a restaurant in Pittsburgh.
Each brewery location is permitted to enter up to five beers per site. In Fat Head’s case, three of its medal-winning beers came from the brewpub, while two came from the production brewery. Each location’s points are tallied and assigned to that site when determining the awards.
Watson said the rules are set up to level the playing field for breweries with single locations that don’t have the resources of larger, multi-site operations.
But Cole -- one of the most decorated brewers in the country -- said it doesn’t make any sense that his brewpub is classified as a mid-size brewery only because it’s affiliated with a production brewery.
It would make more sense to have each brewery location entered for what it is, he said. Before the competition, Cole asked to enter his brewpub in the large brewpub category but was denied by the association.
If the Fat Head’s brewpub were in the large brewpub category, it would have won the large brewpub of the year award this year, said Cole, who has won a medal at the Great American Beer Festival every year since 2005, back when he was brewing with the Rocky River Brewing Co. in Rocky River.
Breweries that enter beers in the wrong category aren’t allowed to have their beers reassigned after the competition. So why would organizers do that for a brewery that make a mistake?
Watson said that’s a fair question but he repeated that the Brewers Association should have caught the error.
He also said the association opted to follow the rules in place as opposed to letting Fat Head’s keep the award or declaring co-mid-size champions.
“We don’t like that there are mistakes,” Watson said. “We hold the integrity of this competition very dear to our hearts and we hate to have things like this occur.
“It was difficult but we felt in the long run for the competition doing the right thing and following the rules as they’re laid out is best for everyone. Hopefully when Fat Head’s wins brewery of the year down the road they’ll appreciate that we did this.”
Watson also said it was important not to have the mistake detract from Fat Head's incredible accomplishment this year.
Fat Head’s, when both its brewpub and production brewery are factored in, won the most medals of any brewery in the country.
It won a bronze medal for IBUsive in the fresh or wet hop ale category; bronze for Hop JuJu in the imperial IPA category; silver for Black Muddy River in the other strong beer category; silver for Midnight Moonlight in the American-style black ale category; and gold for Alpenglow in the German-style wheat ale category.