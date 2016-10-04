The wait is over for MadCap Brew Co. fans.
The brewery – known for such beers as The Bullet IPA and Bad Leroy Brown Ale – will open its new production brewery and first-ever tasting room at 4 p.m. Friday in Kent.
The space marks a significant step up for MadCap, which started with less than a half-barrel brewing system inside a Stow garage less than four years ago.
Now, the brewery, which features a 10-barrel Stout Tanks and Kettles brewhouse, occupies a 17,000-square-foot facility at 1422 Mogadore Road that previously housed the Consolidated Mold & Manufacturing Inc.
For co-founder Ryan Holmes, it’s not just about getting bigger. It’s about having the ability to be more creative and, perhaps most importantly, to have direct interaction with beer drinkers.
“We haven’t had that experience at all,” he said.
MadCap was one of the few craft breweries in Ohio without a tasting room.
Holmes, who founded MadCap with his wife Gia and their friend Billy Kalbaugh, said he feels rejuvenated with the new place.
With the previous system, Holmes felt like the brewery had to push out the same beers, like its best-selling Bullet IPA, just to keep up with demand from bars and restaurants. The new brewhouse and taproom allow MadCap to experiment more and see what sells at the brewery.
“The creativity is fun again instead of pumping out beers,” Holmes said.
The MadCap tasting room, like many craft breweries, is simple in its amenities, with a small stand-up bar that features eight taps, a couple of flat-screen televisions and wooden picnic tables on the concrete floor. There also is a play area with cornhole and giant Jenga blocks.
The stainless steel brewhouse is in another section of the building and can be viewed through a chain fence.
Bent Tree Coffee Roasters also occupies a portion of the building, with that closeness lending itself itself to some collaborations.
Vince Rinaldo, who previously worked at The Brew Kettle in Strongsville, is overseeing the brewing.
MadCap will open with at least seven beers: Bullet IPA, 20 Eyes Gnarley Hop Creature, Bad Leroy Brown Ale, Helle P.A., Dunkleweizen, Oktoberfest and Amber IPA. An eighth, a double IPA, may be ready in time for the opening. There’s also a high-alcohol imperial stout on its way.
MadCap doesn’t serve food, but Taco Tontos will be serving its Mexican fare on opening night. People also are welcome to bring in their own.
After opening night, the hours will be 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; and 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday. They also plan to be open for football on Sundays. The hours also are subject to change as MadCap gets a feel for when people are visiting.
