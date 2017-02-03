Let the confetti fly.
Hoppin’ Frog Brewery and Jackie O’s Pub and Brewery have again been honored by RateBeer.com as two of the Top 100 Brewers in the World. The website, which provides beer drinkers a forum to review beers, released its annual list Friday. (Feb. 3)
Hoppin’ Frog, located in Akron, has been on the list for 10 years. Jackie O’s in Athens also has consistently made the cut. They were the only two Ohio breweries on the list this year.
It’s quite an honor considering RateBeer.com analyzed online reviews of more than 22,500 breweries around the world to come up with the top performers.
“More than anything it’s a testament to the hard work we put in and, I guess, the consistency,” owner and brewer Fred Karm said.
“It just blows my mind,” he added. “We’ve reached a pinnacle in our existence that we’ve been able to prove that we can make consistently great beers every single year.”
With a brewery boom occurring in the United States, it’s getting more difficult to be recognized. Karm said he doesn’t take it for granted.
“I was so hoping that we’d get on the list for the 10th year,” he said.
The brewery will celebrate the RateBeer honor with a party Feb. 25.
Brad Clark, head brewer at Jackie O’s, also was pleased with the recognition.
“It’s a list that I always hope that I’m on and look forward to being on,” he said.
Fat Head’s Brewery, which has locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Portland, Ore., made the list last year, but not this year. Great Lakes Brewing Co. in Cleveland and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron also have appeared on the list in the past.
