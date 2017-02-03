Let the confetti fly.
Hoppin’ Frog Brewery and Jackie O’s Pub and Brewery have again been honored by RateBeer.com as two of the Top 100 Brewers in the World. The website, which provides beer drinkers a forum to review beers, released its annual list Friday. (Feb. 3)
Hoppin’ Frog, located in Akron, has been on the list for 10 years. Jackie O’s in Athens also has consistently made the cut. They were the only two Ohio breweries on the list this year.
It’s quite an honor considering RateBeer.com analyzed online reviews of more than 22,500 breweries around the world to come up with the top performers.
“We’ve been in operation for 10 1/2 years, so we’ve made the list every year we’ve been open!!” Hoppin' Frog owner and brewer Fred Karm said in an email. “THAT is the biggest thing in my mind, and the biggest indication of our consistent success. This is huge, so big things will be brewing this year at Hoppin’ Frog!”
Fat Head’s Brewery, which has locations in Middleburg Heights, North Olmsted and Portland, Ore., made the list last year, but not this year. Great Lakes Brewing Co. in Cleveland and Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. in Akron also have appeared on the list in the past.
To check out all the winners, click here.