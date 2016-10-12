Akron Zips football: Thomas Woodson expected to return to starting role

The University of Akron football team will get its No. 1 quarterback this week as they prepare for their most significant game of the season thus far, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The undefeated Western Michigan Broncos (6-0, 2-0 in Mid-American Conference) will invade InfoCision Stadium for a 3:30 kick-off Saturday.

Thomas Woodson has been sidelined for the past two games after being injured in the Appalachian State game, one that he finished. He was a surprise scratch for the team’s rivalry game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

But the Zips (4-2, 2-0) have been able to press on without Woodson as his backup, Kent native Tra’Von Chapman, led the team to two consecutive wins, allowing them to record a team record sixth consecutive MAC game.

Against Kent State, after struggling, he delivered a win on the game’s final drive. Against Miami, he led the way in a 35-13 win with a 70-yard run on a quarterback keeper to set the game’s tone.

Coach Terry Bowden said recently because of Chapman’s performances that he has two starting quarterbacks.

Woodson has completed 84-of-126 passes for 67 percent, 1,247 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions in his four starts. Chapman has completed 33-of-69 passes for 457 yards, five TDs and two picks.