Akron-Canton Airport celebrates 70th anniversary with event

The Akron-Canton Airport is turning 70 this year and celebrating.

Here is more information: The Akron-Canton Airport celebrates 70 years this October. To commemorate this anniversary the airport is hosting the Akron-Canton Airport Aviation Heritage Day on Oct. 8 at MAPS Air Museum, 2260 International Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At 11:15 a.m., Aviation Heritage Day kicks off with a short presentation from the Akron-Canton Airport CEO and President Rick McQueen, Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Stark County Commissioner Janet Weir Creighton.

“We look forward to celebrating our aviation heritage with the community,” said Rick McQueen, CEO and president of the Akron-Canton Airport. “This is your airport, created to serve the Akron-Canton region in 1946, and we want the community to celebrate, not only its history, but its value to the region and our access to the world through aviation.”

The family-friendly event is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. Food items will help stuff a plane to benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. In addition to free admission to MAPS Air Museum, other activities at the event include touch-a-truck (and planes) with more than eight trucks including CAK fire engines, CAK snow removal trucks, City of Green Fire Engines and EMS vehicles, Humvee vehicles from the Army National Guard and vehicles from the Summit County Sheriff Department. In addition, flight simulator demonstrations from the Portage Lakes Career Center’s aviation program, access to the museum’s Hall of Heroes exhibit, demonstrations from Summit County Sherriff K-9 unit, and exhibits from CAK airline partners as well as TSA, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, the City of Green, and more will all be available throughout the day.

Lunch and snack items will be available for purchase including hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, cookies and soft drinks. There will also be a chance to win several great door prizes including round-trip airline tickets courtesy of United and Delta.

Parking is available at MAPS Air Museum and along Global Gateway.