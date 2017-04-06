Akron RubberDucks switch from Pepsi to Coke

Things go better with Coke.

At least that's what the Akron RubberDucks team has deciding, making the switch from Pepsi to Coke.

The team said Thursday that it and Coca-Cola have created a seven-year partnership agreement, making Coca-Cola the “Official Drink of Canal Park,” in downtown Akron.

This is the first time Coca-Cola products have been available at the stadium since its doors opened in 1997.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our fans Coca-Cola products for the first time at Canal Park, beginning this season,” said Jim Pfander, general manager of the RubberDucks minor league team in a news release.

“We are excited about the new multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola that allows us to continue to provide Affordable. Family. Fun. to all fans all summer long in Northeast Ohio,” he said.

Coca-Cola products are available at Canal Park starting with Thursday’s RubberDucks’ home opener against the Bowie Baysox at 6:35 p.m. With this partnership, Canal Park becomes only the second professional baseball ballpark in Northeast Ohio to offer its Coca-Cola products, joining Classic Park, home of the Lake County Captains in Eastlake.

Additional partnership details include stadium signage and other hospitality arrangements.