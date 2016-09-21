Allegiant Air leaving Akron-Canton Airport; going to Cleveland Hopkins

Allegiant Air, which just arrived at the Akron-Canton Airport in the spring of 2015, is leaving for Cleveland.

In an announcement this morning in Cleveland, Allegiant said it was doubling its presence in Northeast Ohio by moving existing service from Akron-Canton to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. In addition to moving the service, the company said it would offer four new nonstop routes this winter -- Jacksonville, Fla.; Austin, Texas; New Orleans and Phoenix.

In a statement, the Akron-Canton Airport said it was informed "by Allegiant Air that despite great performance at Akron-Canton Airport they will cease service at CAK on February 15, 2017.

"Although we hate to lose any airline service, we do not anticipate a significant impact from this announcement as customers have many other exceptional vacation destination options from CAK including new service from Spirit Airlines beginning November 10.

"Customers can still very easily and affordably fly to Florida and Myrtle Beach nonstop from CAK. Customers looking for great fares, exceptional service and easy connections can also fly American, Delta, Southwest or United from CAK.

"Despite this reduction in service, CAK capacity (number of available seats daily) is anticipated to be an increase in the second quarter of 2017 (after service ends) over this year. Customers with Allegiant Air reservations after February 15 should contact the airline directly at www.allegiantair.com or call 702-505-8888."

