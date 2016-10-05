American nonstop flights from Akron-Canton to Chicago's O'Hare, second flight to NY starts tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, American Airlines starts its new nonstop service to Chicago from Akron-Canton Airport and adds a second flight to New York.

The twice daily service to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be operated by Envoy Air Inc 50-seat ERJ-145 regional jets.

“Both business and leisure travelers will love this new service aboard American Airlines,” said airport President and CEO Rick McQueen in a press release. “Chicago O’Hare is an excellent way for travelers to get to their favorite west-bound destinations with one easy stop. The connectivity aboard American Airlines at CAK is outstanding and proves their commitment to quality of service for our community.”

“Two daily flights to Chicago will allow customers in the Akron-Canton area to make a day trip to Chicago for business or leisure, or connect through this key international gateway to more than 100 destinations throughout the American Airlines and oneworld alliance global network,” said Michael Barich, senior manager of Network Planning for American Airlines.

American also adds a second daily departure to LaGuardia Airport.