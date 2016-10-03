Area companies can apply for training funds; state program reimburses employers

Employers can apply for matching funds under the state’s popular program that helps them pay for training of existing workers.

The funds are available to Ohio businesses under the fifth round of the Ohio Incumbent Workforce Training Voucher Program.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and businesses can begin submitting their online applications at 10 a.m. Oct. 14.

Businesses can go to see the application now at http://development.ohio.gov/bs/bs_wtvp.htm and determine what information is needed to complete the application.

The Ohio Development Services Agency will reimburse the employer up to 50 percent of eligible training costs with a maximum $4,000 per employee. The maximum amount an employer can qualify for in a fiscal year is $75,000.

Funding comes from state casino revenue.

Targeted areas include: advanced manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, automotive, biohealth, corporate headquarters, energy, financial services, food processing, information technology and services, logistics, polymers and chemicals, and research and development.

Eligible training includes equipment training and operational skills training, as well as certification processes. Training can occur at the employer’s facility, the provider’s training facility or at a third-party site.