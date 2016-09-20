Belden Village gets PINK store; shop is part of L Brands' Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret PINK, offering apparel aimed at college women, will celebrate the grand opening of its store at the Belden Village Mall in Jackson Township this weekend.

PINK is a part of the Victoria’s Secret business that offers lingerie seen as less sexy than Victoria’s Secret, along with sweatpants and other casual attire.

PINK and Victoria’s Secret are part of L Brands, headquartered in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reported earlier this month that sales of Pink brand lingerie and discounting helped L Brands report same-store sales for August that again beat Wall Street expectations.

The Belden Village store will offer a giveaway and feature a DJ during the grand opening.

The mall in Jackson Township will also be the site of a new Burntwood Tavern eatery, which will open in early 2017.

The Chagrin Falls-headquartered Burntwood Tavern restaurant group also plans to second Summit County location this fall, in the former Max & Erma’s restaurant in Fairlawn.





