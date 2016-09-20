All CATEGORIES
Belden Village gets PINK store; shop is part of L Brands' Victoria's Secret

By Katie Byard Published: September 20, 2016

Victoria’s Secret PINK, offering apparel aimed at college women, will celebrate the grand opening of its store at the Belden Village Mall in Jackson Township this weekend.

PINK is a part of the Victoria’s Secret business that offers lingerie seen as less sexy than Victoria’s Secret, along with sweatpants and other casual attire.

PINK and Victoria’s Secret are part of L Brands, headquartered in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reported earlier this month that sales of Pink brand lingerie and discounting helped L Brands report same-store sales for August that again beat Wall Street expectations.

The Belden Village store will offer a giveaway and feature a DJ during the grand opening.

The mall in Jackson Township will also be the site of a new Burntwood Tavern eatery, which will open in early 2017.

The Chagrin Falls-headquartered Burntwood Tavern restaurant group also plans to second Summit County location this fall, in the former Max & Erma’s restaurant in Fairlawn.

 
 

