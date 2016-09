Travis Bornstein has been re-elected as president of Teamsters Local 24 in Akron. This makes him the longest-serving president in the history of Local 24, the union announced this week.

Also elected were:

• Dave Richards, secretary treasurer.

• Kevin King, vice president.

• Boyce Greene, recording secretary

• George Meade, trustee

• Brain Gibson, trustee

• Larry Newsom, trustee

• Dave Richmond, business agent

The officers begin serving their new terms starting Jan. 1.