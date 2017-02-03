Condo developer buys 78 acres in Stow for 220-unit complex

A condominium development company’s purchase of 78 acres of land west of state Route 8 in Stow was finalized Thursday.

The company, Universal Development of Girard, Ohio, plans to soon begin the construction of the first phase of a 220-unit condominium development on the property, near Gilbert Road and Gilbert Lane and the Walmart off Graham Road.

A representative for Universal Development has said the company’s investment will be “well in excess of $20 million” over the next four to five years, according to Jennifer Fernandez, with NAI Cummins real estate of Akron. Fernandez brokered the sale.

The complex, to be completed in phases, will be comprised of 55 four-condominium buildings, including 41 one-story buildings and 14 two-story buildings. Universal Development expects to offer the units for $200,000 a piece.

The land sold for more than $1.7 million, according to Summit County property tax records. The land was owned by a local partnership called BMB Northampton.