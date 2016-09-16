Dominion East Ohio, Dominion Foundation seeking grant applicants

Dominion East Ohio and the Dominion Foundation are seeking admissions for $110,000 in unrestricted grants it will be awarding.

The grants include a Workforce Development Impact Award of $10,000 to area non-profits that have made a difference in the communities the company serves.

The grants are presented through a competition, sponsored by Dominion and Cleveland Magazine. The award recognizes cities and community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion's service area in Ohio.

Here's the release in its entirety, with more details:

Dominion East Ohio and the Dominion Foundation will award $110,000 in unrestricted grants, which include a Workforce Development Impact Award of $10,000, to area non-profits that have made a difference in the communities the company serves. The grants are presented through the 22nd annual Community Impact Awards competition, sponsored by Dominion and Cleveland Magazine.

The award recognizes cities and community organizations that have made major contributions toward the economic and social revitalization of communities located in Dominion's service area in Ohio. As part of the Community Impact Awards program, the Dominion Foundation, recognizing the company’s commitment to workforce development, is offering the annual Workforce Development Impact Award to recognize a unique project or initiative. Application instructions are listed below.

Entries will be judged by a group of community leaders from Dominion's service area. Winners will be recognized in the March 2017 issue of Cleveland Business Magazine. The entry deadline is November 30, 2016. For more information, visit www.dom.com, keyword: "Impact."

The Guidelines:

Projects must have been completed between July 2015 and November 2016.

Projects must be located and have made a major contribution to the economic or social revitalization of communities within the company’s service area in Ohio.

Organizations must be 501c (3).

On the summary page, please include a contact name, title, phone number, e-mail address and complete mailing address.

To Enter:

Submit a brief summary of the project of not more than three typewritten pages. Attach a copy of the organization’s 501c (3) form with entry. Entrants may include support materials, such as photos, press clippings or literature representing the project, but no videotapes or DVDs. Submit all materials in a three-ring binder to:

Community Impact Awards, Dominion, 1201 East 55th Street, Cleveland, OH 44103.

Entrants must use the following judging criteria as a template for the summary:

1. Name of your organization, a contact name, title, telephone number, e-mail address, and complete mailing address.

2. Give a brief description/history of your community or organization.

3. Describe the project your community or organization developed to promote economic and/or social revitalization. Include objectives, benefits, impact and measurable results and community interest/involvement. Include both quantitative and qualitative results.

4. The extent to which the project generated positive change and growth within its targeted area.

5. The number of people affected/served by this project.

6. A description of how the results of this project will encourage and promote future development and revitalization.

7. Community impact: The effect the project has on jobs, spending, taxes, etc.

8. Did you want to be considered for the Special Workforce Development Impact Award? Yes or no?

9. Finally, have you included all the information requested in steps 1-8, and enclosed a copy of your 501c (3) with entry? If not, your entry may be disqualified.

Dominion (NYSE: D) is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy. The Dominion Foundation is dedicated to improving the physical, social and economic well-being of the communities served by Dominion companies. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, support education and promote community vitality.

