Dominion monthly SCO rate goes up slightly for October

The monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer (SCO) will go up slightly for the month of October.

Effective Oct. 12, Dominion East Ohio's SCO rate will be $2.90 per thousand cubic feet (mcf). That's 10 cents/mcf or 3.6 percent higher than the September rate of $2.80/mcf.

The price is also 32 cents/mcf or 12.4 percent higher than the price of $2.58/mcf a year ago.

The SCO is a monthly rate determined by a state-approved formula.

Under the company’s filing, the average SCO residential customer’s bill for the month of October will be $46.97, up $4.14, or 9.7 percent, from $42.83 a year ago.

All Dominion East Ohio residential customers also pay two charges directly to Dominion, regardless of their supplier to pay for delivery and other utility costs.

Customers pay a fixed $26.16 for the basic monthly charge and a usage-based charge.

