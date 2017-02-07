Dominion to replace pipelines in Ravenna

Dominion East Ohio is replacing more than 6,000 feet of pipelines in Ravenna in a project totalling more than $1.53 million this spring.

The project to replace 1950-vintage bare steel pipeline with corrosion-resistant coated steel piping near the intersection of Hommon Avenue and Diamond Street is part of the utilitiy's massive Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement (PIR) project.

Launched in mid-2008, the $4 billion, 25-year project will involve the eventual replacement of more than 5,500 miles of the company's 22,000-mile pipeline system.

The Ravenna project, scheduled to begin March 1, weather permitting, is scheduled to take 45 days, with a planned completion date of April 28, weather permitting.

The construction will not affect natural gas service to any Dominion East Ohio customers. Once the work is complete, restoration will begin as soon as weather permits, including sidewalks, driveways and approaches. Typical yard restoration is limited to grading and seeding.

Dominion will post informational signs in the area where work is being performed. Further details will be available online at www.dom.com, keyword: Pipeline Replacement, and by calling Dominion, toll-free, at 800-362-7557, between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Customer also may send questions by e-mail to Dominion’s Ohio Construction Support Department at OhioConstructionSupport@dom.com.