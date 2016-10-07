FirstEnergy sends 390 workers to Florida to aid in Hurricane Matthew restoration efforts

Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. has sent 390 workers to Florida to aid in Hurricane Matthew restoration efforts.

Crews from nine of FirstEnergy's utilities, including Ohio Edison, began leaving for Florida on Thursday, with all expected to arrive in the Lake City, Fla. staging area by Saturday. Crews include linemen, damage assessors, forestry crews and support personnel.

"FirstEnergy employees are commtited to assisting what is likely to be a massive power restoration effort in Florida," said Steven Strah, senior vice president and president of FirstEnergy Utilities. "While we're not expected that Hurricane Matthew will impact any FirstEnergy service territories, we have carefully assessed conditions and are confident we have the personnel in place to maintain reliable operations for our customers."

FirstEnergy is a member of multiple electric utility mutual-assistance groups that work cooperatively to restore service to custoemrs when a natural disaster causes large-scale power outages.