Free workshop for property owners tomorrow; location moved

NORTON: A free workshop to help property owners plan for the future will be held today, but in a different location.

Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise CPA, CFE, Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer, and Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt invite citizens to attend a session of Your Family Matters: Options to Protect Your Heirs and Assets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Rd., Norton. This presentation was previously scheduled to be held at the Barberton YMCA, but has moved due to room capacity.

Your Family Matters provides tools to help property owners plan for the future. The hour-long program will review options to protect heirs and assets upon inheritance. It also provides answers to questions about property deeds, probate court, vehicle titles and more.

The speakers for the program include Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise CPA, CFE, Probate Court Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer, Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt, and/or their representatives. Many of the deed options presented can be prepared by the property owner, without the assistance of a third party. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

For more information about Your Family Matters: Options to Protect Your Heirs and Assets, visit www.summitohioprobate.com, http://FiscalOffice.summitoh.net or www.cpclerk.co.summit.oh.us.