GOJO, maker of Purell, expands to surface disinfecting, sanitizing category

Akron-based GOJO Industries, the inventor of Purell instant hand sanitizer, is expanding to a new category: surface disinfecting and sanitizing.

The company has launched Purell surface and disinfecting and sanitizing products in the foodservice, healthcare and professional markets. The products are also available for consumers via online retailers such as Amazon.com

“People and businesses want to effectively clean and disinfect their work environments, but with products that are good for them and the planet,” said Steve Ashkin, a leader in the Green Cleaning Movement in a press release. “With its science-based approach, GOJO changed the way we think about cleaning our hands, and now is revolutionizing the surface spray category with products that offer powerful germ kill for MRSA, the cold and flu virus and norovirus within 30 seconds, a no rinse food contact surface formula in addition to its Design for the Environment Certification.”

Before launching the Purell Surface Products into the market, the privately held, family-owned company said it worked closely with scientific and sustainability thought leaders, like Ashkin, as well as customers and key decision makers in the food, healthcare and professional markets to understand the market needs and gain feedback to deliver the right solutions.

“The GOJO Purpose of Saving Lives and Making Life Better Through Well-Being Solutions drives our commitment to offering our customers the best hygiene solutions on the market today,” said Jessica McCoy, GOJO vice president and general manager of business development. “Our customers want peace of mind that the hygiene products they use on their hands and surfaces are worry free for them, the environment and do what they are intended to do – kill germs that can make us sick. Our new disinfecting and sanitizing sprays work with other Purell products, and using these products throughout the day helps reduce the spread of germs that can cause illness. Our high standards for performance, people and planet are unmatched."