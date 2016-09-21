All CATEGORIES
Goodyear looking for heroic truck drivers

By Jim Mackinnon Published: September 21, 2016

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is looking for a heroic truck driver.
The Akron tire maker is accepting nominations through Nov. 29 for the 34th Highway Hero Award, which recognizes professional truck drivers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others.
A nominee must:
* Be a full-time truck driver.
* Live in the United States or Canada.
* Have done the heroic incident in either the United States or Canada.
* Have been on the job in a truck with 12 wheels or more at the time of the heroic incident.
The incident must have taken place between Nov. 16, 2015, and Nov. 16, 2016.
To nominate someone, go to https://www.goodyeartrucktires.com/pdf/highway-heroes/2016-goodyear-highway-hero-program-rules.pdf
The winner will be announced in March.
 

