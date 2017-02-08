Goodyear's 4th quarter rebounds strongly from loss a year ago

Goodyear turned around from a loss of $380 million a year ago to a solid profit of $561 million for its fourth quarter ending Dec. 31.

The Akron tire maker Wednesday morning said its positive results came despite lower revenue and slightly lower tire sales for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter.

Shares were down 36 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $31.88 as of 11:07 a.m.

Goodyear’s fourth net income of $561 million, or $2.14 a share, came on revenue of $3.74 million. That compares to a loss of $380 million, or $1.42 per share, on revenue of $4.06 billion a year ago.

Goodyear’s net income beat analyst expectations but fourth quarter revenue fell short. The company also said it expects its fiscal 2017 segment operating income to be flat compared to 2016, while reaffirming it is on track to meet its long-term 2020 targets.

Goodyear said it had adjusted net income of $249 million, or 95 cents per share, compared to adjusted net income of $257 million, or 93 cents per share, for the 2015 fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter tire unit sales were down 2 percent from a year ago to 41.1 million. Replacement tire shipments fell 1 percent from a year ago. Original equipment unit volume was down 7 percent in large part because of in the U.S. commercial truck market, the company said.

For the full year, Goodyear had net income of nearly $1.3 billion, or $4.74 a share, on revenue of $15.16 billion. That compares to net income of $307 million, or $1.12 a share, on revenue of $16.4 billion for 2015.

For all of 2016, tire sales were 166.1 million, the same as for 2015. Replacement tire shipments rose 2 percent from a year ago while original equipment tire volumes were down 4 percent.

The lower revenue for 2016 is largely because the company deconsolidated its Venuzuela operations and also was hurt by foreign currency translation.

“We delivered solid net income and record core segment operating income in 2016, driven by strong performance in our Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire businesses,” Richard J. Kramer, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our results demonstrate continued sustainable earnings growth and disciplined execution of our strategy.”

Kramer said Goodyear expects increased raw material prices to create significant financial headwinds this year.

“We’ve demonstrated that we have been able to successfully offset raw material inflation over time,” he said. “We remain confident in our strategy of capturing profitable growth in key segments of the market and in delivering our 2020 targets.”

Goodyear also said its board authorized spending an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares, bringing total authorization in the company share repurchase program to $2.1 billion. Goodyear last year spent $500 million of the original $1.1 billion share purchase program.

