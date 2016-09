Goodyear’s Wingfoot Two airship is flying to Canada this week.

The airship, which is Goodyear’s newest blimp and currently based in Suffield Township, will fly to the Toronto area for the first time in nearly a decade, the Akron tire maker announced. The airship leaves Sept. 23, weather permitting, and will remain in Canada through Oct. 2.

Wingfoot Two will fly over Niagara Falls and then go to Toronto to provide aerial coverage of the World Cup of Hockey and the Toronto Blue Jays.