January Northeast Ohio new vehicle sales boosted by trucks, SUVs

New vehicle sales for 2017 got off to a strong start in Northeast Ohio, with light truck and SUV sales outdoing cars.

Car and light truck and SUV sales for a 21-county region totaled 21,996 in January, up 11.3 percent from 19,770 a year ago, according to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association. Nationally, new vehicle sales were flat to down slightly for the month.

“We are pleasantly surprised by bucking the national trend here in Northern Ohio for new vehicle sales,” Louis A. Vitantonio, association president, said in a statement. “We do realize the continued consumer preference for crossovers, SUVs and trucks is being driven by a number of factors including fuel cost and economy.”

Northeast Ohio light truck and SUV sales were up strongly in January, while car sales dropped 11.5 percent to 11,367 from 12,843 cars in January 2016.

Chevrolet was the top-selling brand in January with 3,549 sales, followed by Ford at 3,429, Honda at 1,886, Toyota at 1,588 and Jeep at 1,531.

Vitantonio said the Cleveland auto dealers association expects new vehicle sales to plateau in coming months.

