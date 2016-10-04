Kent State to host Sky Hack; university among latest recipients of grants from Hudson foundation

A new kind of hackathon — aimed at aviation — is among programs getting a total of nearly $700,000 in grants from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation of Hudson.



The hackathon called Sky Hack – innovation is designed as a way to celebrate next year’s 50th anniversaries of the Morgan Foundation, which promotes entrepreneurism in the region, as well as Kent State University’s flight technology program.



Students from any academic institution will be welcome to participate in the weekend-long event. Hackathons typically involve computer-code savvy participants using open source data to address issues in a limited period of time.

The Morgan Foundation said the hackathon will be the first of its kind in the country.

Prize money of at least $21,000 will be awarded. The event is slated for Oct. 13-15, 2017.

Deborah Hoover, foundation President and CEO, noted that Burton Morgan, the late entrepreneur for whom the foundation is named, was a member of the glider club during his student days at Perdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Morgan, who died in 2003 at the age of 86, founded Morgan Adhesives, known as MACtac. He began his philanthropic organization in 1967.

“This unique competition will recognize not only the shared anniversaries of our two organizations, but also the Morgan family’s longtime dedication to the University and Mr. Morgan’s passion for flight,” Hoover said in a news release.

Other grants — awarded at the foundation’s September trustees meeting — that will go for programs supporting entrepreneurism are:

— Cleveland Water Alliance - $50,000 to provide entrepreneurial support programming and services to participants of AquaHacking 2017: United for Lake Erie.

— Downtown Akron Partnership - $35,000 to support efforts to increase storefront retail activity in downtown Akron ($30,000) and the Akron Art Prize program ($5,000).

— Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio - $32,500 to support five science and technology forums in Northeast Ohio.

— Hebrew Free Loan Association - $50,000 to create and manage a loan fund for small business owners and entrepreneurs without access to conventional funding services.

— Hispanic Business Center - $25,000 to support the development and implementation of bilingual curriculums for Hispanic/Latino entrepreneurs in Northeast Ohio

-- Ideastream - $40,000 to sponsor Nightly Business Report in fiscal year 2017.

—Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio - $40,000 for entrepreneurship programming and operations.

— Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland - $50,000 for entrepreneurship programming and operations.

— Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley - $35,000 for entrepreneurship programming and operations.

— Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio - $85,000 for entrepreneurship programming and operations.

Since May, the foundation also approved a number of smaller grants.

Recipients were:

— 89.7 WKSU for sponsorship of the Exploradio program ($8,500).

-- Akron Art Museum for a series of Community Conversations focused on strengthening the relationship between entrepreneurship, the arts, and economic development ($10,000).

— Girl Scouts of North East Ohio for the Girl Executive Program ($10,000).

— Hathaway Brown School for salary support and student startup costs ($15,000).

— Independent Sector for the C-Suite convening in Cleveland ($5,000).

— Launch League for programming and operations ($20,000); National Council for Community Development for operating support ($20,000).

—StartupBus to sponsor a Startup Maker bus trip from Akron to the national competition in Boulder for 25 Akron-area entrepreneurs ($15,000),

— University of Massachusetts-Lowell for support of the 2016 Deshpande Symposium ($3,775).

The foundation also makes grants to institutions in Hudson.

These grants are:

— Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association for the purchase of portable screens, projectors and a PA system for use at community events ($2,515).

— Case-Barlow Farm for updates to the electrical system ($7,000).

— Hudson Farmers Market to support marketing initiatives in conjunction with the 10th anniversary season ($7,500).

-- Music from the Western Reserve for operating support ($5,000).

More information is at bdmorganfdn.org/grants-awarded.