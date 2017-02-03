Many area residents can get taxes prepared for free; Saturday walk-in events start Feb. 4

Saturday -- Feb. 4 -- marks the first of several Super Refund Saturday walk-in events in which area local low- to moderate-income taxpayers can get their taxes prepared for free.

This Saturday’s event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akron Summit Community Action Agency at 670 West Exchange St. on Akron’s west side.

No appointment is needed.

At the Super Refund events taxpayers also can find out if they are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). This year, the credit is worth as much as $6,269.

KeyBank employees and other volunteers will provide the free services this Saturday.

Bring picture identification, Social Security card for the taxpayer and each dependent, W-2 forms (reporting full-time wages), previous year’s tax return, back account information and bank routing number and, if appropriate, 1099 forms, unemployment forms, proof of childcare payments and other IRS forms, (reporting part-time work and interest income).

The next Super Refund event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Akron Summit Community Action Inc.. 670 W. Exchange St. in Akron, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Akron, George W. Daverio School of Accountancy, 259 S. Broadway, Room 106.

Find more information at www.ascainc.org/financial.html.