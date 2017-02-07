All CATEGORIES
Monthly natural gas SCO price going down for February

By Betty Lin-Fisher Published: February 7, 2017
   The monthly natural gas price for residential customers who are on the Standard Choice Offer is going down for the month of February.
    Effective Feb. 14, the SCO will be $3.34 per thousand cubic feet (mcf). Though higher than the previous February rate of $2.21/mcf, the February 2017 rate is still lower than the average February for the last five years of $3.77/mcf, according to Dominion East Ohio.
    The SCO is a monthly rate determined by a state-approved formula. 
The average SCO/SSO residential customer’s bill for the month of February will be $93.42, up $23.98, or 34.5 percent, from $69.44 a year ago.
   All Dominion East Ohio residential customers also pay two state-approved charges directly to Dominion, regardless of their supplier to pay for delivery and other utility costs. 
    Customers pay a fixed $26.16 for the basic monthly charge and a usage-based charge, which is increasing by 9 cents/mcf. 
    Go to www.ohio.com/betty to learn more about the SCO, which consumer columnist Betty Lin-Fisher continues to recommend.
