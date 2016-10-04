Moochie & Co. pet chain, with location in Summit Mall, acquired by competitor

Moochie & Co., a mall-based pet supply store with a location in Summit Mall, has been acquired by an Illinois-based competitor.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff, a natural pet food retailer with 33 locations, has acquired Moochie & Co with its 11 stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

“Moochie & Co. has created a fun, festive place for pet owners to conveniently shop for their furry family members. They are also highly involved with rescue and community advocacy. It’s simply a great match for our stores where customers are like family and product quality is an obsession,” said Giovanni Senafe, co-owner of Bentley’s Pet Stuff.

“Joining together will allow Bentley’s to further our mission to educate owners about optimal nutrition for their pets in vibrant, high-traffic settings. It’s a win-win.”