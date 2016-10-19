New Myers Industries CFO has a Ferrari background

Myers Industries Inc.’s new chief financial officer, Matteo Anversa, will be coming to the Akron polymer products maker and tool distributor via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles -- including a stint at Ferrari -- where he was a vice president.

Myers Industries on Wednesday announced the hiring of Anversa as its new CFO, executive vice president and corporate secretary effective Dec. 1.

Myers Industries said Anversa has an extensive background in operational finance, planning and analysis, internal audit, controls and compliance.

“He possesses both the leadership qualities and operational finance experience essential to establishing and achieving our strategic goals,” David Banyard, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “His unique combination of skills and experience, combined with his disciplined approach to financial reporting and analysis, cash management and internal controls will be considerable assets to Myers and our businesses.”

Anversa said he looks forward to joining Myers “as we finalize and implement a new enterprise strategy that creates shareholder value through profitable growth and a disciplined financial approach.”

Anversa is a 1996 graduate of the University of Parma. He previously worked for General Electric, including being CFO for some of its subsidiaries. He joined Fiat Chrysler in 2013 as CFO of Ferrari SpA and helped the company prepare for its IPO; the spinoff was completed in January.

