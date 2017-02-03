All CATEGORIES
Plans for Rover pipeline -- which would run through Stark and Wayne counties -- approved by FERC

By Katie Byard Published: February 3, 2017

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a multibillion dollar plan to build the Rover natural gas pipeline, which would run through  Stark and Wayne counties in Northeast Ohio.

FERC wrote that the benefits Rover and the related projects “will provide to the market outweigh any adverse effects on existing shippers, other pipelines and their captive customers, and on landowners and surrounding communities.”

The $4.2 billion pipeline is intended to transport as much as 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily from the Marcellus and Utica shales in Pennsylvania and Ohio to market hubs.

Rover is a subsidiary of Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners.
Energy Transfer is the company behind the controversial Dakota Access pipeline. Last month, President Donald Trump signed orders that allow work to go forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, which was stalled in the Obama administration.

