Public can go online to view Goodyear airship christening Oct. 21

Goodyear’s christening on Oct. 21 of its newest airship, Wingfoot Two, will not be open to the public.

Instead, the public can watch the event on the web by going to goodyearblimp.com.

The ceremony will take place beginning at 4 p.m. at the Akron tire maker’s Portage County blimp base at 841 Wingfoot Lake Road in Suffield Township. The ceremony is open only to Goodyear employees and invited guests.

Akron native Savannah James, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, will christen Wingfoot Two and take a flight aboard the airship following the ceremony.