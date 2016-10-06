RPM International increases dividend by 9.1 percent

RPM International Inc. increased its quarterly dividend by 9.1 percent to 30 cents per share. The higher dividend is payable on Oct. 31 to stockholders of record as of Oct. 17. The Medina company previously paid a quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents.

The action announced Thursday is RPM’s 43rd consecutive year of increased cash dividends. That puts RPM among less than half of 1 percent of all 19,000 publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 44 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer.