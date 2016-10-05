RPM International's first quarter sets a company record

RPM International Inc. reported record first quarter results Wednesday and reaffirmed its earnings outlook for fiscal 2017.

The Medina business, which owns companies that make coatings, adhesives and related products, reported record net income of $112.8 million, or 83 cents per share, on sales of $1.25 billion – also a first quarter record. That compares to earnings of $99.8 million, or 74 cents per share, on revenue of $1.24 billion a year ago.

Earnings beat analyst expectations while revenue fell short.

Shares of RPM were down $1.73. or 3.3 percent, to $51 as of 1:22 p.m. Shares are up 15.6 percent since Jan. 1 and are up 16.4 percent from a year ago.

RPM said it was able to get strong results despite what it called “continued strong headwinds” from currency exchange, soft global energy and heavy equipment industries, and a sluggish global economy.

“We continue to generate growth across most RPM businesses despite many market and economic challenges, and our operating units were able to leverage this modest sales growth into very strong EBIT growth,” Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “ ... We are maintaining our guidance for diluted earnings per share in fiscal 2017 of between $2.68 and $2.78.”

First quarter industrial segment sales declined 0.2 percent to $675.8 million from $677.1 million a year ago.

Specialty segment sales grew 3.8 percent to $176.3 million from $169.9 million a year ago.

Consumer segment sales rose 1.1 percent to $399.9 million from $395.6 million a year ago.

“RPM continues to be in a strong financial position to fund a growing cash dividend, acquisitions and internal growth investments,” Sullivan said.