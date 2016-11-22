S&T Bank opens new Akron-area location on Dec. 1

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is opening a new location in the Akron area on Dec. 1.

The Bath Township location at 491 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road will offer commercial, business and consumer banking, as well as offer treasury management. The 5,288-square-foot facility will replace a facility on Embassy Parkway, which opened in 2012. It will have 12 employees.

S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $6.7 billion and locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. It is based in Indiana, Pa.

"We look forward to growing S&T Bank's presence in northeast Ohio," said Todd Brice, president and CEO of S&T Bank. "The new facility and expanded service offerings provide us with th eopportunity to serve the banking needs of a variety of new customers throughout the region, as well as strengthen our relationships with valued existing customers."