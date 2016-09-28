Spirit Airlines launches Akron-specific website, contest

Spirit Airlines -- the Akron-Canton Airport’s newest airline landing on Nov. 10th -- today has launched a website specifically for the Akron market and is touting a contest that could win someone free flights for four years.

Its contest is dubbed “Free flights for four more years,” a play on the fact that the airline will arrive in Akron two days after the November presidential election. The winner will receive free flights one time a month for two people for four years.

Details are at www.yellowoutohio.com and the winner will be chosen from five finalists on Nov.10.

Spirit Airlines will begin service at Akron-Canton on Nov. 10, with nonstop service to four Florida destinations: daily to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale and seasonal service several times a week to Fort Myers and Tampa. Daily flights to and from Myrtle Beach and Las Vegas will start April 27