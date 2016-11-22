Summit County jobless rate drops slightly but remains higher than a year ago

Jobless rates fell in Summit County and its two largest cities from September to October but remained higher than a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday.

Summit County had a 4.7 percent unemployment rate in October, down from 4.9 percent in September but higher than 4.4 percent a year ago, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services showed.

Akron’s jobless rate fell to 5.4 percent last month from 5.6 percent in September and was up from 5 percent in October 2015.

The unemployment rate in Cuyahoga Falls was 4.1 percent in October, down from 4.5 percent in September and up from 4 percent a year ago.

The underlying figures show that Summit County still has not regained jobs lost during the Great Recession – and there are fewer people counted as working in the county than there were in October 2000.

Last month, there were 262,000 people counted as employed in Summit County. Employment for the month of October since 2000 peaked at 284,900 in 2006; the unemployment rate then was 4.7 percent, the same as last month. But while the jobless rates are identical, in October 2006 there were 22,900 more people working Summit County than there were a month ago.

There also were 270,100 people counted as employed in October 2000, or 8,100 more than last month.

Jobless rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for October, September and a year ago:

• Cuyahoga County: 5.2, 5.1, 4

• Cleveland: 6.6, 6.4, 5.1

• Medina County: 4.1, 4.1, 3

• Portage County: 4.6, 4.9, 4.3

• Stark County: 5, 5.3, 4.9

• Canton: 5.9, 6.3, 5.5

• Wayne County: 3.7, 4, 3.5

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors.

Unemployment rates fell in 75 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Rates ranged from a low of 3 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9.1 percent in Monroe County.

The comparable Ohio unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in October, down from 4.8 percent in September and up from 4.3 percent a year ago. The seasonally adjusted rate for Ohio in October was 4.9 percent.

The comparable U.S. unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down from 4.8 percent in September and down from 4.8 percent a year ago. The seasonally adjusted U.S. rate for October was 4.9 percent.

