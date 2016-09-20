Summit County jobless rate unchanged in August but up from year ago

Summit County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in August from July but was higher than a year ago, figures released Tuesday show.

The county jobless rate was 4.7 percent last month, the same as in July and up from 4.5 percent in August 2015, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Akron’s unemployment rate dipped to 5.4 percent last month from 5.5 percent in July and was up from 5.2 percent a year ago.

The jobless rate in Cuyahoga Falls fell to 4.2 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July and was up from 4.1 percent in August 2015.

Rates were not adjusted to take into account seasonal factors. The comparable Ohio jobless rate in August was 4.7 percent, while the comparable U.S. jobless rate was 5 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in 72 Ohio counties, were unchanged in 15 and dropped in one county. Rates ranged from a low of 3 percent in Mercer County to a high of 9 percent in Monroe County.

Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for August, July and August 2015:

• Cuyahoga County: 5.5, 5.5, 4.5

• Cleveland: 7, 6.9, 5.8

• Medina County: 4.3, 4.3, 3.5

• Portage County: 4.5, 4.7, 4.3

• Stark County: 4.9, 5, 4.7

• Canton: 5.9, 6, 5.7

• Wayne County: 3.6, 3.8, 3.6

