Summit Mall hosting Professional Businesswomen's Summit on April 27

Summit Mall is hosting a free Professional Businesswomen's Summit later this month.

The event, which requires an RSVP and is limited to 100 women, will be held on April 27 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the mall.

The event will include presentations on a variety of professional development topics, goodie bags, refreshments, raffle prizes and network opportunities.

For more information on attending or exhibiting at the event, please contact Heather Taylor, Director of Marketing & Business Development at 330-867-6997 or heather.taylor@simon.com