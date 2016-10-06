Thomas Sullivan retires after 55 years with RPM International

Former head of RPM International Inc. Thomas C. Sullivan officially retired Thursday as a director of RPM after 55 years with the Medina company. The retirement took place at RPM's annual shareholders meeting.

Sullivan, son of company founder Frank C. Sullivan, joined RPM’s predecessor, Republic Powdered Metals, in 1961 as a divisional sales manager. He assumed leadership of the then-$11-million company in 1971 when his father unexpectedly died.

When he retired as chief executive officer in 2002, RPM’s annual sales were more than $2 billion; they now are nearly $5 billion.

“Tom shaped RPM’s corporate culture, established its core operating principles and has been a key driver of its growth and success. If you made a $1,000 investment in RPM on May 31, 1971, near the start of Tom’s leadership, and reinvested the dividends, your investment would have grown at an incredible rate to $510,190 by the end of our 2016 fiscal year. The same investment in the S&P 500 over a comparable timeframe would be worth $81,100,” his son, Frank C. Sullivan, said in a statement. Sullivan is RPM’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Tom leaves a lasting legacy that will continue to reward our shareholders and guide our current management team,” Sullivan said. “We are extremely grateful for the mentorship and guidance he has provided.”

Also Thursday, four directors were elected to three-year terms that expire in 2019: David A. Daberko, retired chairman of the board and CEO, National City Corp., now a part of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.; Thomas S. Gross, retired vice chairman and chief operating officer for the Electrical Sector of Eaton Corp. plc; Craig S. Morford, chief legal and compliance officer of Cardinal Health, Inc.; and Frank C. Sullivan, chairman and CEO of RPM.