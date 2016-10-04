White Barn Candle coming to Belden Village Mall

Belden Village Mall is getting a new retailer: White Barn Candle Co.

The Jackson Township mall said it is Canton's first location for the candle store.

Celebrating its grand opening on Oct. 14, White Barn Candle began as a store-within-a store at Bath & Body Works, and its popularity inspired the brand to expand into its own, connected storefront.



“We are delighted the company chose Belden Village for this expansion. Our guests love Bath & Body Works and the White Barn line did extremely well here. The new store offers an even greater selection to choose from, which is sure to make it a must-visit destination during the holiday shopping season,” said Belden Village Mall’s General Manager Katrina Barton.

The store will be in the Dillard's wing.