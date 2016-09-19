Women’s Network to host open house, annual meeting at new digs in downtown Akron

Women’s Network, the local nonprofit offering leadership training, mentoring and other services, will host an open house at its new digs in the Akron Global Business Accelerator off South Main Street in downtown Akron on Monday, Sept. 26.

The open house, which will begin at 4:30 p.m., will coincide with the organization’s annual meeting, featuring a talk by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. The events are open to the public.

The annual meeting will begin at 6 p.m., followed by Shapiro’s talk at 6:45 p.m.

Shapiro, (pictured above) an Akron resident, was appointed to the county position after County Executive Russ Pry died following complications from colon cancer. She previously served as president of County Council.

Shapiro, a Democrat and the first woman to serve as county executive, will face Republican Bill Roemer of Richfield in the general election.

Women’s Network, founded in 1978 as a grassroots organization, earlier this year received a $194,807 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, which the organization has said it would use to hire a full-time administrator and program manager. The money also will be used to create new marketing plans and revenue streams.

The address of the Global Business Accelerator — the city’s business incubator — is at 526 S. Main Street. The building fronts Falor Street, which runs off South Main in the former B.F. Goodrich factory complex.

The 2016 Member of the Year will be revealed during the annual meeting portion of the evening.

For more information or to register, go to www.womensnetworkneohio.com/annualmeeting.

For more information about Women’s Network, visit www.womensnetworkneohio.com.



Akron Beacon Journal photo above by Phil Masturzo