Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers walks toward the dugout at the end of the fourth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians' Mark Reynolds celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Mark Buehrle during the fourth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Reyes steals second base in front Cleveland Indians' Asdrubal Cabera during the fifth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista (right) celebrates next to Cleveland Indians catcher Carlos Santana after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Brett Myers works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana (right) is congratulated by Mark Reynolds after hitting a home run off Toronto Blue Jays' Mark Buehrle during the fourth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians' Nick Swisher receives congratulations in the dugout after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)
Cleveland Indians' Matt Albers returns to the dugout after giving up a run to the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in Toronto on Thursday. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Chris Young)