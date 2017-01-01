Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) tosses his bat after taking a walk against the Toronto Blue Jays during third inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) tags out Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis (29) after a run down as Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) looks on during second inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) (left) and Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrate after scoring on a double by Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) against the Toronto Blue Jays during first inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates after scoring on an RBI single by Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) against the Toronto Blue Jays during third inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar (31) reacts after being taken out of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during third inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Darwin Barney (18) slides safely in to second base after hitting a double as Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) looks for the ball and second base umpire Mark Ripperger looks on during fourth inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during fifth inning action in Toronto on Wednesday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)