Blue Line Beginners Maureen Haas gives a kiss to her boyfriend Mike Meneer after he crosses the finish line in the Akron Marathon Race Series' National Interstate Insurance 8K at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal writer Paula Schleis and organizer of the Blue Line Beginners reacts to crossing the finish line in the Akron Marathon Race Series' National Interstate Insurance 8k at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Blue Line Beginner Mary Flohr of Akron waves as she crosses the finish line in the Akron Marathon Race Series' National Interstate Insurance 1 mile race at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Blueliner Linda Weyrick waves as she nears the finish line in the Akron Marathon Race Series' National Interstate Insurance 1 mile race at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shelly Zackasee (left) of Cuyahoga Falls fist bumps her sister Mary Jo Mihocka of Akron and her stepmother Gail Kuglar of Akron after they all completed the Akron Marathon's National Interstate Insurance 8K at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus as part of the Blue Line Beginners group in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nancy Coerver (left) of Hartville puts on her running number as she stands next to fellow Blue Line Beginner Marcia Weidknecht of Akron before Akron Marathon's National Interstate Insurance 8K at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Steve Kmet (left) and his wife Paula Kmet of Tallmadge stretch before competing the Akron Marathon's National Interstate Insurance 1 mile race at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus as members of the Blue Line Beginners in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Beacon Journal photographer and Blue Line Beginner Karen Schiely reacts to crossing the finish line in the Akron Marathon Race Series' National Interstate Insurance 8k at InfoCision Stadium on the University of Akron campus in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
