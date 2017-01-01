Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A plaque on the 16th hole bridge at Firestone Country Club in Akron that was dedicated at the Arnold Palmer Tribute on Wednesday. The hole was dubbed "The Monster" by Palmer. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Peter Jacobsen, this year's Ambassador of Golf and Arnold's good friend, speaks about Palmer at the Arnold Palmer Tribute on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. The hole was dubbed "The Monster" by Palmer. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The 16th hole bridge at Firestone Country Club that was dedicated at the Arnold Palmer Tribute on Wednesday in Akron. The hole was dubbed "The Monster" by Palmer. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Fiona Smith (front) and her sister Katie Smith of Brunswick lead the way along the 16th hole for the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Arnie's March on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alyssa Poole, 8, of Cleveland heads past the 16th green during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational Arnie's March on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club in Akron. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)